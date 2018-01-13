Mumbai Marathon organiser gets HC relief; will pay less for BMC permission

In a relief for Procam International, the Bombay high court on Friday reduced the amount demanded by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from the Mumbai Marathon organiser from Rs3.66 crore to Rs1.05 crore.

Now, the sporting events organiser can put up temporary structures essential for the conduct of 2018 Mumbai Marathon, to be held on January 21, information hoardings and other branding material relating to the sporting event after depositing the sum by Monday with the Superintendent of Licenses of the civic body.

The court also directed the BMC to grant Procam permissions to put up temporary structures that are incidental to the main purpose of conducting marathon, such as structures required for providing medical and other assistance to participants, refreshments stalls and mobile toilets, among others.

On Thursday, the civic body granted Procam permission on the condition of clearing outstanding dues of Rs3.66 crore, which included Rs79.60 lakh towards advertising fees, ground rent of Rs20.77 lakh and security deposit of Rs36.69 lakh.

“The permission is granted from 15 January midnight to 21st January till 6 pm on payment of charges. All the brandings shall be immediately removed after the marathon is over i.e after 6 pm on 21 January,” the letter reads.

The BMC also asked organisers to obtain a separate No Objection Certificate from the traffic police for the event.

A division bench of Justice Abhay Oka and Justice PN Deshukh reduced the amount to Rs1.05 crore in view of earlier orders passed on the petition filed by Procam. The sporting event organiser had filed the petition challenging an August 2017 notice issued by the BMC demanding Rs2.75 crore as outstanding dues towards advertising charges, ground rent and security deposit.

Procam has, however, disputed the amounts payable to the civic body, contending that although the event — Mumbai Marathon — is not even a day-long one, the civic body was charging these fees for a month.

Senior advocate Ram Apte, who represented the BMC, explained that under the policy decisions taken by the civic body these charges are levied minimum for a month irrespective of the period for which permission is granted by the civic body. He said even if the program lasts for a day, the civic body levies feess payable for one month.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing next week after Apte sought time to submit the policy decisions before the court.