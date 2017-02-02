Mumbai marathon organisers run into trouble with BMC again

The organisers of the Mumbai Marathon have landed themselves in another tussle with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On Wednesday, the BMC issued another notice asking Procam International India Pvt Ltd to pay Rs2.74 crore as pending advertisement charges before getting permission for another event.

According to civic officials, Procam is organising an international powerboat race (also known as P1 racing) in the Arabian Sea off the Marine Drive promenade. The event is being held in collaboration with the Maharashtra government. It is scheduled to be held from March 3 to March 5, 2017. The organisers wrote to the BMC asking for permission to conduct a press conference for the event on February 2 at the Gateway of India.

The notice sent by the A ward of BMC has asked Procam to pay the dues amounting to Rs 2,74,15,305 to process their request. It further states, “You are further directed not to take any further steps for the said function without paying the charges and necessary permissions.”

Senior civic officials said that for the main event in March, the organisers will need permission from the Maritime Board, however, they will also require a no-objection certificate from the BMC. The powerboat race is expected to witness the best speedboats racing in the sea off the Marine Drive promenade, so citizens can also witness the event.

A statement issued by Procam read, “We have cleared all dues to MCGM related to the Mumbai Marathon. There are additional that are in dispute with the MCGM for which we are following due process.”

In its letter to the municipal commissioner (a copy of which is with HT), Procam has stated that February 2 event is likely to be attended by senior political leaders, celebrities and sports personalities. Sources in BMC said that the presence of dignitaries will make it difficult for BMC to take any action at the spot if Procam does not pay the dues.

Earlier in January, BMC had slapped a Rs 5.48 crore notice to the organisers as advertisement fee and security deposit for the Mumbai Marathon. It had also warned of action by removing the advertisements if payment was not made.

However, the event was given a go-ahead after the organisers paid Rs 22.9 lakh. Later, in a hearing with the organisers, BMC also excluded the security deposit, which brought down the amount to Rs2.74 crore.

