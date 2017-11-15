Mumbai may soon get a bus terminal at Wadala

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to start work on the long-pending inter-state bus terminal project at Wadala.

The planning authority has called for global tenders for the design and will also conduct techno-economic and financial feasibility study.

The aim of the project, initially planned in 2007, was to decongest city roads by bringing inter-state and inter-city buses operated by various state agencies under one roof. The plan was to build the terminal at Wadala and shift it to Mankhurd later. The MMRDA, however, now plans to keep it at Wadala.

A senior official from MMRDA said, “The bus terminal will be spread over 4.5 hectares and will handle city and state buses.”

It will built on parts of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST)’s Anik depot and the Wadala truck terminal.

The MMRDA, which has been appointed as the special planning authority for Wadala, plans to develop the area into a residential and commercial hub. Infrastructure projects such as the monorail, connectivity of the eastern freeway and upcoming Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali) are already increasing the real-estate potential of the area.

The MMRDA consultant will also have to develop Wadala into a transport hub and build a casting yard for the Metro-4 line, officials said. The bids will be assessed early next year.