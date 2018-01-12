Mumbai Metro 4 will now reach Thane’s Ghodbunder Road

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday approved the extension of the Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor to Ghodbunder Road.

The 2.7-km extension from Kasarvadavli to Gaimukh, which was approved in the 144th meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will provide connectivity to additional 1.5 lakh passengers on the route.

The Ghodbunder Road stretch till Gaimukh, which is the border of the Thane Municipal Corporation, has seen substantial growth in population in the past three to four years, with several new residential and commercial projects. The extension is aimed to provide better connectivity with Mumbai and development of the region. “We have approved the extension to the Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor up to Gaimukh. We are also bringing another Metro corridor – Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro-5 – to the metropolitan region. We will make every effort to make everyone’s commute easy and comfortable,” Fadnavis said.

The MMRDA, which is executing the 32-km Metro-4 corridor, is currently in the process of bidding for the Metro line that would connect central Mumbai to the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. The Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh extension of the Metro line is expected to be completed by March 2022, MMRDA officials said.

“The two-station extension will add about 1.5 lakh riders to the 8.7 lakh commuters that will be carried by the Wadala-Kasarvadavli Metro-4 corridor,” UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said.

The authority also sanctioned Rs949 crore for the project and will be taken up for execution once the state cabinet gives its nod. Senior MMRDA officials said the project will be partly funded by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), while the MMRDA will spend Rs449 crore on civil works of the project.

The chief minister also approved the revised cost of the proposed Bhayander-Vasai sea link on Friday and directed the MMRDA to commence work by July. The 5.5-km bridge that was proposed in 2013 will now cost Rs1,500crore. Pegged at Rs875 crore, the cost escalated due to delay, officials working on the project said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis approved the revised fares for the monorail corridor, which will come into effect once the phase 2 of the project is commissioned. The Wadala-Jacob Circle of the Monorail is expected to start by mid-year. “The fare structure approved is on the lines of the Metro fares—Rs10-20-30-40, but with a bigger km margin. We want to keep parity [in fare] in modes of transports,” said Madan.

The current fare on the Chembur-Wadala arm of the Monorail is between Rs 5 and Rs 11.