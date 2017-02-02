Mumbai Metro Phase 4 may cover entire Ghodbunder Road stretch in Thane

The Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro Phase 4 is likely to cover the entire Ghodbunder Road stretch in Thane as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is exploring the possibility of extending the route upto Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road.

The Ghodbunder Road stretch till Gaimukh — which is the border of Thane Municipal Corporation — has seen substantial growth in population in the last three to four years, and with that there are a lot of new residential and commercial projects. The move, according to MMRDA officials, is aimed to provide better connectivity with Mumbai and development of the region. Officials said MMRDA will carry out a feasibility study to extend the corridor by about 6 km from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh.

Last week senior officials of MMRDA surveyed the area and will formally appoint an agency to study the feasibility of the plan. “We visited the area last week and are considering extension of Metro-4 beyond Kasarvadavali. A feasibility study will be done first and then we’ll arrive at a final decision,” UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA told HT.

Earlier, the MMRDA had explored the option of extending the corridor up to Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai, but that was later put on the backburner.

Last year in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Metro-4 corridor and then MMRDA invited bids for construction of the corridor. “The work on Metro-4 will continue as per schedule while the feasibility of the extension is being carried out,” Madan added.

The 32.32-km metro corridor, which is estimated to cost Rs14,549 crore, will connect Wadala in central Mumbai and the neighbouring Thane district. According to MMRDA, the metro corridor will have a huge impact on the development around the alignment. The corridor will provide another north-south rail connectivity and reduce the burden on suburban rail network. The state government plans to commission the corridor by 2020.

About Metro 4 corridor

The corridor will connect Thane and Mumbai with a modern public transport system and will have a huge impact on the development of the areas around the alignment

Kilometres: 32.32

Cost: Rs 14,549 crore

Stations: 32

Completion: 2020

Stations on the route

Bhakti Park Metro, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddharth Colony, Amar Mahal Junction, Garodia Nagar, Pant Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Shreyas Cinema, Godrej Company, Vikhroli Metro, Surya Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Naval Housing, Bhandup Mahapalika, Bhandup Metro, Shangrila, Sonapur, Mulund Fire Station, Mulund Naka, Teen Haath Naka (Thane), RTO Thane, Mahapalika Marg, Cadbury Junction, Majiwada, Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongri Pada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali

