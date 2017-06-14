Mumbai model found dead: Kritika Chaudhary’s family says she did not have any enemies

After the decomposed body of Mumbai model Kritika Chaudhary was recently found at her flat on Monday, her mother and brother told reporters that they did not have any suspects in mind.

Her mother, Manju, burst into tears saying, “She was a patient and tolerant person. She was a happy-go-lucky woman who never got into fights. She was gracious. She did not have any enemies. We do not suspect anyone,” she said.

“We last spoke to her on June 7. She stopped answering our calls after that. On June 12, police told us that she was found dead,” said her brother, Deepak.

“She seemed normal and did not tell us that anyone had been troubling her. We just want justice for her. The police are doing their work,” he added.

Deepak added that his sister told him that her estranged husband had been harassing her two years ago. However, he had not been in touch with her since. The man was booked in several cheating cases, he added.

The Amboli police have narrowed down on two suspects. They said two men were seen entering Chaudhary’s building with her early on June 8.

Four days later, police discovered the model’s half-naked body in her flat. They said she had suffered a head injury. Police have registered a murder case and are in the process of tracing the accused.