Mumbai monsoon: Bike skids on wet road, speeding tanker runs over pillion rider

A 19-year-old man riding pillion on a bike was run over by a water tanker after the two-wheeler skidded on a wet road near Tomani junction in Byculla on Saturday night.

The biker, Sahil Mujawar, who is said to be in his early 20s, escaped with minor injuries. Mujawar and his friend Kayum Khan were on their way to buy medicine.

Khan was a resident of Modi Compound in Ghodapdeo area near Byculla.

The 60-year-old tanker driver, Sulaiman Shaikh, was arrested for allegedly speeding and negligent driving causing death.

According to the Pydhonie police, the incident took place around 8.15pm when the bike skidded off the road, which was wet owing to rain. The bike and the tanker were in the opposite lanes.

Khan was flung off the two-wheeler and came under the wheel of the tanker, said the police. He suffered internal injuries and was taken to JJ Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The driver was granted bail by a court.