The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has completed the Joint Measurement Survey (JMS) of Shahpur Taluka in Thane district for the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur expressway. The government will now start the process of acquiring the land from the farmers, either by direct land purchase or by land-pooling.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced the 701-km Mumbai Nagpur Super Communications Expressway last year. The expressway will connect ten districts, 22 talukas and 385 villages across Maharashtra. An 80km stretch of the expressway will pass through Thane district, of which, 10km will be constructed in Bhiwandi, 10km in Kalyan and the remaining 65km in Shahpur. Seven villages from Bhiwandi, 11 from Kalyan and 28 villages from Shahpur will be affected by the construction of the expressway.

An MSRDC official requesting anonymity said, “The JMS for the entire 54km stretch of the expressway has been completed. In Shahapur taluka, 571 hectares of land comes under this road, of which 200 hectares is forest land while the remaining 371 hectares is owned by private parties.”

Of the 371 hectares of land owned by individuals, the state government has received consent for 161 hectares, while the process to get consent from the owners of the remaining 210 hectares is still on, he said.

Santosh Thethe, sub divisional officer of Bhiwandi, said, “We have completed the survey of the 28 villages of Shahpur in 15 days. We will be undertaking the survey of four villages in Bhiwandi next. Around 3km of the road will pass through these four villages.”

