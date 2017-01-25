Mumbai police arrest 3 Guj residents deported from London for travelling on fake passports

The London airport authorities deported three people from Gujarat -- two women and a man -- who were on their way to Canada on tourist visas for travelling using fake passports.

The trio landed in Mumbai on Saturday and will be in the custody of Sahar police till January 26.

According to the Sahar police, the accused -- Harshadkumar Patel, 36, Ritaben Patel, 36, and Rachna Patel, 27 -- posed as Ashok Gandhi, his wife Hema and his daughter Ishani. The police said it is not clear if the Patels altered the passports issued to the Gandhi family or got fake ones made.

The trio managed to fly out of India from the CST international airport. They were to take a connecting flight from London. They were detained at the London airport after the authorities found their passports to be fake. The British authorities have seized the passports.

They have been booked under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and forgery.

The police said they wanted to take up a job in Canada. Unable to get employment visa, they tried to enter Canada on tourist visa.

The police are on the lookout for the agent who helped them with the fake passports.

