Mumbai police book investor Mahesh Murthy for sexual harassment

Based on a written complaint filed by a Delhi-based woman, the Mumbai police have booked venture investor and owner of Seedfund Mahesh Murthy, a resident of Bandra (West), for sexual harassment and for using obscene language.

The Khar police said they received a written complaint from the National Commission for Women (NCW) along with a written complaint from the woman last month, based on which they registered an FIR against Murthy on December 29.

The 52-year-old investor has been booked under sections 354 (D), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The complainant had submitted a written complaint to the NCW last year, alleging that Murthy had made objectionable, derogatory and obscene signs and sexual remarks while messaging her on WhatsApp.

In its complaint, the NCW has said this is the second complaint it has received against Murthy — another woman had made a similar complaint against him last year.

Even though Murthy apologised for some of his messages, the NCW decided that legal action must be taken against him for the offence.

Paramjit Singh Dahiya, deputy commissioner of police, zone IX, confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Murthy, and that investigations were underway.

Senior police inspector Ramchandra Jadhav from Khar police station told HT: “We are conducting further investigations, after which we will arrest the accused.”

Despite repeated attempts on phone and email for comments, there was no response from Murthy.