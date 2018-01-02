Mumbai police constable felicitated for rescuing woman stuck in fire at Kamala Mills

Police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar on Monday felicitated Sudharshan Shivaji Shinde, 35, a police constable from Worli police station who managed to pull out an unconscious woman stuck in the fire at Kamala Mills compound.

After the fire broke out, the staff from nearby police stations was asked to reach the spot to help the local NM Joshi Marg police. When Shinde reached the spot, he saw people gathering around desperately looking for their family and friends.

“My duty was to keep the crowd away. Suddenly, I heard screams from the rooftop restaurant. I found one woman had fallen unconscious. I lifted her and brought her down. By then, stretchers and ambulance had reached the spot,” said Shinde.

Shinde, who has been part of the police force for 14 years, was rewarded for the second time. In 2014, he won an award for risking his life while saving a drowning man at Worli.

Padsalgikar greeted the constable in his cabin with a bouquet of flowers. “It’s a dream for every policeman to be appreciated by the top cop. It was a highly motivating and satisfactory experience,” said Shinde, who lives in police quarters at Worli BDD chawl.