Mumbai police find decomposed body of 50-year-old doctor at her flat

The decomposed body of a woman doctor, Poonam Satpute, aged around 50 years, was found at her Andheri (West) residence on Tuesday night.

The Amboli police prima facie said there was nothing suspicious found at the spot, but have sent the body to Cooper Hospital for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

According to Amboli police, the doctor, a gynecologist, used to live alone in a flat in a building at Four Bungalows area. Her 81-year-old father lived in a building nearby.

The police said that the door was locked from the inside. No valuables in her flat were reported to be stolen, and she had no inflicted injuries, they said.

The police suspect she died at least 48 hours before her body was found. The post mortem report from Cooper Hospital will reveal her exact cause of death.

The police said she was diabetic and may have suffered a heart attack. A senior police official said, “There is nothing suspicious, but we are awaiting the post-mortem report to find out the exact cause of death. An accidental death report (ADR) has been filed.”