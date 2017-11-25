Mumbai police raid clinics, arrest three fake doctors from Kurla and Chembur

A team of Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted surprise checks and arrested three quacks, including a 47-year-old man who studied till Class 8, from the eastern suburbs on Thursday.

“They were using fake certificates for their practice,” said Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6.

Jahir Shaikh, 36, who studied till Class 12, runs a clinic, ‘Kranti Ayurvedic’, at SG Barve Road at Nehru Nagar in Kurla (East), while Farmanali Beg, 21, who studied till Class 11, had set up a clinic in Chembur. The third arrested person, 47-year-old Asif Shaikh, also ran a dispensary from Tilak Nagar in Chembur. All of them were allegedly using Bachelor of Medical Science, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery and Bachelor of Science degrees of other doctors.

The police also raided a clinic in Mankhurd where they found the doctor had a degree from a naturopathy institution in Nashik. The police are verifying if the degree is fake.

The arrests were part of the drive launched by the police to against fake doctors.

This comes after the Deonar police arrested a man earlier this month for posing as a doctor who administered an injection to a 25-year-old patient, leading to his death. Police said the man, Shahbaaz Alam Siddiqui, studied only till Class 12. He had set up a dispensary, where he had been displaying his dead brother’s Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery degree for the past four years.

They said the patient, Pradeep Jadhav, was a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar in Govandi. As he was suffering from fever, he went to Siddiqui’s dispensary on November 5 as it was near his house.

Siddiqui gave Jadhav medicines after examining him. As his condition did not improve, Jadhav revisited the dispensary the next day. This time, Siddiqui gave Jadhav an injection and a few medicines and told him to rest. However, his condition deteriorated and he died on his way to a governmental hospital.