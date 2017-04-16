 Mumbai police recruitment drive: Man sticks carom striker on head to increase height, is caught | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Man sticks carom striker on head to increase height, is caught

mumbai Updated: Apr 16, 2017 00:07 IST
Sagar Rajput
mumbai police

As Rauji was 164cm, one centimetre short, he decided to stick the striker to his head with chewing gum and hide it under the hair.(HT File)

Powai police recently arrested a 27-year-old police aspirant for duping police recruiters by sticking a carom striker to his head to increase his height.

The aspirant, Aniket Rauji, is an Amravati resident. The incident took place at Marol training camp on Saturday at 9pm.

The police manual mandates that aspirants must be 165-cm-tall to be considered.

However, as Rauji was 164cm, one centimetre short, he decided to stick the striker to his head with chewing gum and hide it under the hair.

“Rauji had cleared all the other sections of the test. He realised he was a centimetre short of the height requirements prior to the recruitment drive. So he resorted to cheating,” said a Powai police officer, who did not wish to be identified.

“While constable Kiran Taide was measuring Rauji’s height, he touched his head and realised what he had done. Rauji was sent to the Powai police station, accompanied by police staff. We registered a case, naming constable Taide as the complainant,” he added.

The accused was booked under sections 417 (punishment for cheating) and 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

He will be produced in a court in Bandra on Sunday.

