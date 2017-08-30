Mumbai rains: Police rescue MP family stranded at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

“Jai Maharashtra,” said Madhya Pradesh-based 32-year-old Shailendra Sharvaiyya, whose ailing daughter and a family of four were given shelter at Mumbai police headquarters on Tuesday night.

The Mumbai police, responding to a tweet by the family members, rescued the family from flooded Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Kurla, and ensured they received food, water and shelter after torrential rains hit Mumbai.

Two months ago, Sharvaiyya with his daughter Neha had come to the city for treatment at Bombay Hospital. The seven-year-old was suffering from fever, vomiting and urine infections, and was being treated by a nephrologist at the hospital.

“We came again on August 26 for follow-up treatment but since a lot for tests had to be done, the hospital asked us to admit the patient for three days,” said Sharvaiyya.

The family who had to board a train back home scheduled to depart from LTT at 12.30am on Tuesday, however, got stuck owing to the incessant rain and train delays.

“A cousin from Bangalore was also in the city, so I asked him to check if we could get help from the local police on twitter. He tweeted to Mumbai police, and to our surprise, the officials came looking for us in no time,” Sharvaiyya added.

The family was immediately taken to the police headquarters and necessary arrangements were made. “We got to know that there is a child patient involved; hence the case was treated as a priority. The family was extremely happy, and they will be leaving by a train tonight,” said Mumbai police spokesperson.