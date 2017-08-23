Mumbai police step in to prevent Barcelona-like terror attack at Marine Drive, Juhu during Ganpati

A busy street, teeming crowds and tourists taking selfies, what do these words remind you of? Mumbai’s Marine Drive, Ganpati immersion spots at Worli and Juhu, or even Barcelona, which recently fell prey to a terror attack, killing at least 10 people.

With 14 vehicle attacks – wherein an ISIS terrorist mows down people under his speeding vehicles – at crowded spots across Europe in two years, the Mumbai police want the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and state government to take steps to secure its popular hangout avenues along the coast.

The entry points to beaches at Worli, Juhu, Versova and promenades at Bandra and Marine Drive get thousands of visitors – from yoga enthusiasts, runners to tourists – every day.

The ten-day Ganpati festival, which starts on Friday, will add to the number of visitors at the immersion spots and popular pandals in Girgaum, Dadar, Worli, Versova, Malad and Gorai.

While the police have beefed up security for the festival, how can we prevent such attacks?

By installing bollards to reduce the speed of a vehicle as the first line of defence, say police.

Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said they have asked written to the state and BMC asking them to secure areas along the sea coast.

This is not the first instance where the Mumbai police have raised concerns based on terror attacks in other parts of the world.

During Ganpati last year, the Mumbai police had conducted a check on truck drivers after a terror attack in Nice, France. ISIS had claimed the responsibility of the Nice attack last July, wherein a truck crashed into 86 people celebrating Bastille Day.