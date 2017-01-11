Mumbai police struggle to find leads in trolley-bag murder case

The city police are yet to establish any conclusive leads in the case where a red trolley bag was discovered the body of a 12-year-old boy on Sunday night. The bag was found at a secluded spot near Shiv-kripa chawl close to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

The CCTV cameras at the LTT captured a man walking with the bag. But he has not been identified yet. “While there are eye-witnesses who saw the man at the platform near the parcel department, no one has seen the man alighting from any vehicle outside the terminus,” said a senior officer.

The police are also trying to identify the allegedly murdered boy. They have circulated the boy’s picture to their counterparts across the city while descriptions of missing persons of the boy’s age were also scanned but they are yet to get any lead regarding it. “With no one from the city coming to claim the body, we suspect that it may have also come from outside the city limits,” said the officer.

Sources from the police also said that investigation is underway to check if the boy hails from the areas around Mumbai or even from outside the state. The crime branch is also conducting a parallel probe to trace the man, who is expected to be around 35 years. The CCTV footage shows him wearing an off-white shirt and grey trousers. Another footage captured between 7pm and 7.30pm shows the accused pulling the bag with his right hand, while holding a plastic bag in his left. The police are trying to piece together his path.

