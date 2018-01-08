Mumbai police sub-inspector caught accepting Rs10,000 bribe, arrested

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested a police sub-inspector at the Meghwadi police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs10,000 from an accused who was arrested in a crime case. This is the second case within a fortnight of a police officer accepting bribe inside the police station premises.

According to the ACB, the complainant is a 38-year-old man who was arrested by Meghwadi police in Jogeshwari (East) in a case registered under section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for grievous assault.

The man alleged that the investigating officer Sandeep Badhe, 35, a police sub-inspector from Meghwadi police station who had arrested him, was now demanding a bribe.

The complainant said Badhe asked him to cough up Rs30,000, failing which he would increase the charges against him from grievous assault to attempt to murder under section 307 of the IPC. Booking the complainant under section 307 would have attracted a more stringent punishment for him.

The ACB verified his complaint and then laid a trap. The victim went to the police station with Rs10,000 and after Badhe accepted it, the ACB team swooped in and arrested him.

Badhe has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The police are conducting a house search to find out if the accused has amassed valuables that are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On December 27 last year, the Mumbai ACB had arrested a 37-year-old assistant police inspector (API) from Powai police station for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs50,000 from an accused to favour him in a crime case by filing a weak charge sheet in court.