Mumbai police takes Singham’s help to protect you from credit or debit card frauds

The Mumbai police wants to do everything possible to protect you from cyberfraudsters. And this time, it has taken help from actor Ajay Devgan, also known for his reel portrayal of an honest police officer Bajirao Singham, to give awareness tips to citizens through a video.

In the video, Devgan is seen urging people not to disclose card details such as four-digit pin, one-time password (OTP) and CVV number to strangers. “These fraudsters call you and say they are calling from your bank and at some or other pretext seek your personal details like PIN, OTP and CVV given on your credit or debit card. Please be alert against such callers and caution people known to you about the same,” Devgan is seen telling.

In the past six years, Mumbai saw a 95% rise in cases of credit and debit card fraud, from 20 cases in 2011 to 423 in 2016. Sources say many may not have come forward to file a complaint.