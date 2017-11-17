Mumbai policeman’s 21-year-old son who killed mother denied bail

The sessions court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Siddhant Ganore, 21, son of a city police inspector, arrested for murdering his mother Dipali, 42, in May.

Ganore’s legal team had approached the court earlier this month on the grounds that his mental health was deteriorating. They said Ganore, who was lodged in Aurther Road Jail, was being treated by in-house doctors and a team of JJ hospital doctors for mental depression.

Ganore’s lawyer Vaibhav Baghade, in a bail application, had said that the mental health of the 21-year-old was not good and there was no evidence to prove that he had killed his mother. On Monday, Baghade argued in court that even before the alleged incident, Ganore had been suffering from depression and stress which is reflected in his academic results.

Ganore’s mental health report, which the defence had asked for, was submitted in court on Monday. It stated that he is under treatment for depression and insomnia. The report added that there are signs to show that he is fearful of the world, at large, and does not trust anyone. However, the doctors said that the report is not conclusive and it would need complete profiling.

Further, the defense also argued that the chargesheet does not give any evidence to prove that Ganore was in the house when Dipali was killed and his finger print also didn’t match with the one collected from the spot.

The prosecution had objected to the bail application saying that there is enough evidence to prove a case against him and that he has been provided with required treatment in the jail.

Dipali was murdered on the afternoon of May 23. Ganore’s father Dyaneshwar, an inspector at the Khar police station, found his wife’s body around midnight. On June 1, Ganore was tracked to Jodhpur and was arrested from a local hotel there. He had confessed to killing his mother to the police.