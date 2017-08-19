Mumbai Port Trust asks civic body to build Central Park on eastern coastline

A Central Park on the eastern coastline with gardens, pathways, an artificial beach and a ropeway station gets closer to reality. The Mumbai Port Trust’s (MbPT) proposal for the park has been added as an amendment to the city’s Development Plan (DP) 2034, which was passed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently. The proposal is now pending with the Maharashtra government for approval.

Earlier this month, MbPT wrote a letter to the BMC to incorporate the plan into the DP. The plan is to build a central park of about 100 hectares near Haji and Hay Bunder at Sewri by reclaiming the water body.

The letter, a copy of which is with HT, states that as compared to famous international gardens such as Central Park in New York (341 hectares), Hyde Park in London (142 hectares), the Grand Park in Chicago (129 hectares) and Bois De Boulogne in Paris (850 hectares), “the parks and gardens in Mumbai such as Oval Maidan, Azad Maidan and Kamla Nehru Park do not have an area more than 25 acres (10 hectares).”

The port trust has also proposed an artificial beach abutting the reclaimed land. Apart from this, the park will house a proposed ropeway station connecting Elephanta Caves.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman of MbPT confirmed that the letter was sent to the BMC . He further said, “The idea is to boost the city’s green spaces. It is at a nascent stage to comment any further.”

The MbPT is working on transforming the city’s eastern waterfront with a marina twice the size of Marine Drive, a public park, a swanky business district that would house Central government offices and an iconic structure bigger than Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Currently, the entire 28-km eastern coastline (742 hectares) of Mumbai is locked under the MbPT and does not feature prominently in the cityscape.

An Ahmedabad-based consultant, HCP Design, is working on the masterplan. A six-member DP planning committee, which had submitted more than 2,000 recommendations to the plan, also suggested earmarking a special zone – port waterfront development zone – for the project.