Mumbai railway’s Harbour Line extension is likely to be operation from January

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) on Saturday conducted a successful trial on the proposed harbour railway extension till Goregaon. The trial began at 2.30pm, and the train ran from Andheri to Goregaon and back. The MRVC will soon approach the railway board for permissions. Once the extension is approved by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), operations are likely to begin in January.

The extension of the harbour line on the Western Railway is a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP III). “The trial that was conducted today was successful and the operation was smooth. Our deadline for starting the project is January 10,” said an MRVC official. The extension is also likely to go up till Borivli station.

Meanwhile, the harbour railway services were affected on Saturday. Harbour line commuters have been facing delays and cancellations for over a week.