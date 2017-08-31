Mumbai railway services delayed for third consecutive day, CR, WR commuters hassled

Mumbai’s suburban commuters faced hassles on Wednesday morning as the central railway services remained at least 30 minutes behind schedule.

While the CR services on the main line and harbour line are 20-30 minutes late, the Western Railway services are 10-15 minutes behind schedule.

Commuters complained that some services have been cancelled, leading to huge rush on trains and at stations.

The rain and the derailment of Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto Express on Tuesday have hit services between Titwala and Kasara, having a cascading effect on the CR.

Railway spokespersons did not respond to the query on the delay, but the government railway police control confirmed that trains on all lines were running late.

“Railway has not given any deadline for full restoration at the derailment site,” informed the control room.

This is the third consecutive day passengers facing tough time during journey.

According to commuter activists the, CR has restored only damaged north bound (Down) track between Vashind and Asangaon stations and work of restoring south bound (Up) line is still on. Hence, all express trains are run on the down line with restricted speed, disrupting the timetable.