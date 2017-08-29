Mumbai rain fails to dampen spirit of Lalbaugcha Raja devotees

While the downpour over the weekend reduced the crowds at smaller pandals, it didn’t have much impact on popular mandals such as Lalbaugcha Raja, among others.

“Smaller mandals have been sharing pictures showing the poor response at their pandals. The situation might get better once the rain subsides after Gauri visarjan (7th day of Ganeshotsav),” said Naresh Dahibavkar, president, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of mandals.

The bigger mandals had no complaints.

“We have been getting visitors 24x7. The number of devotees seems to have increased this year. On an average, at least 25 lakh people have already visited the pandal,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Rupesh Surve, secretary, Fort Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal Circle, said, “We can’t say we got fewer people so far this year, but rain affects festivities. Smaller mandals bear the brunt of such a scenario.”

The grand aagman sohala (inauguration ceremony) at Keshavji Naik Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which has been getting Ganpati for 125 years, was scheduled on Friday, but hit because of the rain. “A lot of people couldn’t make it, the others came late. We couldn’t go ahead with the function, but the celebrations continue,” said Jitendra Chothe, secretary.