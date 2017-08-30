Mumbai rains: Doctor Deepak Amrapurkar of Bombay Hospital goes missing

Renowned gastroenterologist of the Bombay Hospital Dr. Deepak Amrapurkar went missing near the Elphinstone Road station following heavy rains which lashed the megapolis, the police said on Wednesday.

58-year-old Amarapurkar had left for home last evening by his car but due to water logging on the road he asked his driver to drop him near the Elphinstone Road station and started walking towards his residence, a senior police official said.

The doctor went missing while he was walking towards his residence when it was pouring heavily, the official added.

“According to some eye-witnesses Amrapurkar fell in a manhole and police recovered his umbrella from near it,” said Sunil Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dadar Division.

The said manhole has been cordoned off and search operation with the help of fire brigade and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation personnel is on, he said and added a missing complaint has been lodged.

Torrential rains pounded the metropolis throughout the day yesterday. The city gauged a whopping 298 mm of rainfall, the highest in a day in August since 1997.