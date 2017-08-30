Mumbai rains: 19 dead, 16 injured

Nineteen people lost their lives and 16 others were injured after heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday.

Four deaths and 12 injuries were railway-related.

At Kalachowki, a police constable suffered injuries as he slipped and fell on a barricade while on bandobast duty at Lalbaugcha Raja. At VP Road, Vinita Shah and her three children, aged 1, 4 and 5, suffered injuries as debris from repair work of a 22-floor building fell on their house.

In Ghatkopar, Rameshwar Tiwari, 45, died, while his wife Manju, 34, and son Krish, 9, suffered injuries as a slab collapsed on their home.

A two-year-old child, Nikhil Pal, died in a landslide behind his house in Panchsheel Chawl in Vikhroli. In another incident, Kalyani Gopal Shankar Jangam, 2, died owing to a landslide at JanKalyan Society at Parksite.

Two men -- Pratik Sunil, 20, and Omprakash Nirmal, 26, -- drowned in an open drain at Dahisar and Kandivli, respectively. Rohit Kumar Chinnu, 17, drowned at Madh Jetty during Ganpati visarjan.

In Irla, Bhiku Bamnicha, 40, suffered injuries when as a tree branch fell on him.

A 60-year-old man drowned after he fell into an open drain, while a 30-year-old advocate died as he got trapped inside his car at Sion.

In Thane, the rain led to four deaths while a 14-year-old, Gauri Jaiswal, is still missing. Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management officer, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “Rajina Shaikh, 32, and Shahid Shaikh, 28, and Gangara Balgude, 50, drowned in nullahs. We have found one unidentified body in Kalwa.”

Ashok Jaiswal, Gauri’s father, said, “As our house started to flood, my wife, our eight-year-old son and Gauri rushed out of the house. Gauri slipped and fell into the nullah.”

Four, including a 5-year-old girl Tanishka Balshi, drowned during the torrential downpour in Palghar. The four have been Rajesh Nair, Jitendra Sharma and Sundar Jha. Jha’s body is yet to be found.

