Mumbai rains: 60-year-old man dies of heart attack while wading through water

Kharghar resident Krishna Kumar Sharma, 60, died of a heart attack while he was trying to walk to his office at Masjid Bunder after the train he was travelling in halted at Chunabhatti railway station during Tuesday’s deluge.

Hari Kumar Sharma, Krishna’s younger brother, told HT on Wednesday that as usual Krishna took a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound train from Kharghar to reach his office at Masjid Bunder.

Krishna had been working at the office, a transport company, since the past 25 years. The Sharmas are originally from Haryana.

At around 4 pm, he spoke to his son saying his train had stopped at Chunabhatti railway station as all trains plying to CSMT were terminated at Kurla on account of flooding on tracks. “He said he was fine and was trying to walk to his workplace,” Hari Kumar said.

Krishna Kumar collapsed after he barely waded 500 metres in waist deep water outside the railway station. A passersby who rushed to his help, found his visiting card in his pocket and informed his office about the incident. He later took him to the Sion hospital.

“At around 4.15 pm, someone from his office call up his son and informed about the incident,” Hari Kumar said.

He said that Krishna had suffered a massive heart attack and was declared dead before he was admitted to the hospital. His family claimed the body and he was cremated on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.