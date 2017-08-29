Mumbai rains: Local trains services on all three lines shut

Heavy rains over Monday night and Tuesday morning have affected Mumbai’s life line, the suburban railway services. By afternoon, the Central railway services on the central and harbour line were shut down owing to water logging along the tracks in GTB Nagar, Sion and Kurla . All trains on the Western line are being terminated at Andheri, and are running late by over an hour. Commuters going ahead towards the city will now have to make their way on the roads. (Live Updates)

According to officials, services on the Central and Harbour lines will remain shut till 3.30pm today.

More than 70 lakh commuters use the city’s suburban railway services daily. The troubles for commuters will become manifold if the heavy rains continue and trains services in the city stand disrupted until evening during peak commute time.

The trouble for the central railway started early morning with derailment of nine bogies and an engine of the Mumbai-Nagpur Duranto express at 6.40 am. This led to shut down of services from Titwala to Kasara and delaying services between Kalyan to CST. The initial delay was of around 10 to 15 minutes but with heavy rains the delay increased to over an hour by this afternoon.

Commuters using the services faced a harrowing time with trains more congested than usual.

“The CR services were delayed by nearly an hour and half. At Sion there is water logging on the tracks. It took me two and half hours to travel from Mulund to Parel,’’ said Vishwas Patil.