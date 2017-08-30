Mumbai rains: Leaking roofs, walls at government hostels hassle students

The heavy downpour on Tuesday caused much trouble for students living at various government-run hostels for in the city, as water seeped in the rooms and libraries through leaky roofs and walls of the buildings.

Students said staying at several rooms in hostels at Chembur, Jogeshwari and Worli became tough due to persistent leakage and water accumulated on the floor. The inmates are also afraid that the old and dilapidated structures might not be able to withstand the harsh weather.

The hostels, which are managed by the state government’s department of social justice and special assistance, house over 100 students - most of them belonging to socially backward categories.

The students said that while water leakage is a constant problem during the monsoon, the situation became much worse in the past 4-5 days. “There isn’t any dry spot left in many rooms. Some students spent the night awake, while others had to move their beds to other rooms. Our books are also unsafe as the also seeping in the lockers,” said Rohit Kamble, an inmate at the Chembur hostel.

Budhbhushan Kamble, a student living in the Worli hostel, said the rooms occupied by the girls are particularly affected by the seepage. “We have to keep draining the water. The academics have taken a toll,” he said.

The students are also under the constant fear owing to the dilapidated condition of the buildings. “The pillars have become very fragile. It seems they will fall any moment,” said Kamble.

The students said they had filed complaints about lack of facility and poor condition of the buildings, to no avail. “The authorities from the department have taken no action so far. All we get are assurances,” said Sachin Manwadkar of Ambedkar Students Association.

Despite repeated attempts, SS Shere, assistant commissioner (Mumbai city), social welfare, didn’t respond to HT’s queries.