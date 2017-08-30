Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services resume but schools, colleges to stay shut as Met predicts heavy downpour; 3 die overnight

The weather bureau has said that heavy rains will continue in Mumbai till Wednesday afternoon as the low pressure area, which has caused a deluge, will shift towards Gujarat and subsequently move to the Arabian Sea.

Between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Tuesday, the Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs and rest of Mumbai, recorded 315.8 mm rain, categorised as ‘extremely heavy’. Colaba, representative of south Mumbai, recorded 101.8 mm during the period. The rainfall this time is expected to surpass the 24-hour August record of 346.2 mm received on August 22, 1997.

The downpour brought Mumbai and its satellite towns to a standstill on Tuesday, disrupting rail, road and air services. A two-year-old was killed in building collapse in Vikhroli’s Varsha Nagar while two died in a landslide in Surya Nagar.

8.35am:

#Maharashtra Severe water logging at Thane railway station in early morning hours following heavy rain pic.twitter.com/YL3UgIGhEc — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

8.25am: Waterlogging only in Kalanagar, Bandra East, as of now: BMC disaster

7.56am: Indian Navy personnel distribute breakfast and tea to people at CSMT station.

7.50am: CSMT - KYN special leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 7.26am.

7:49am: BEST is operating extra buses from CSMT towards Thane via eastern free way on Routes C8 and C42: BEST PRO

7:48am: Central railway has also resumed services from Kurla to Dombivali.

7:47am: Metro rail services also functioning normally between Andheri and Ghatkopar

7:28am: Roads are normal all over Mumbai except a little waterlogging at Sion, say Mumbai Police.

7:28am: Light to moderate rainfall expected in Mumbai on today, ANI quotes the IMD as saying.

7:27am: Local train services resume on Western Line.

7:25am: All educational institutions in Mumbai will remain closed on Wednesday and officials have asked people to stay at home.Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asked people to stay at home unless there is an emergency. Following instructions from state education minister Vinod Tawde calling for all school and college students to stay indoors, the University of Mumbai announced a holiday on August 30.

The government issued an advisory detailing the dos and don'ts on a rainy Wednesday.

* Stay wherever you are i.e. home or office.

* Power failure is likely due to water logging thus keep mobile, laptop, power bank etc. charged.

* Keep food and water with yourself.

* If stuck in your car and if it is automatic then open its glasses before shutting it down.

* Inform your family about your whereabouts.

* Take shelter at secure places such as school, college, religious place etc.

*Avoid walking on flooded roads as it is risky.

* Help children and senior citizens.

7:17am: News agency ANI has reported that the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open on Wednesday. CM Fadnavis said that only those government employees, who handled critical departments and essential services, would be on duty on Wednesday.

Commuters’ nightmare

After heavy rains, people scurried for cover and waded through waterlogged roads to get home, holding onto guardrails to avoid falling into manholes. The mayhem brought memories of a similar but bigger catastrophe in 2005 that killed more than 500 people.

The downpour flooded tracks of all three suburban railway system — Central, Western and Harbour lines — the city’s lifeline that carries more than seven million commuters every day.

Flights were delayed by over 45 minutes, at least six cancelled and as many diverted as runways of the city’s busy airport were inundated. Officials at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport said heavy rain, strong winds and poor visibility disrupted air traffic.

Passengers of the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express had a lucky escape as nine coaches of the train derailed near Asangaon, about 70km north of the city.