Mumbai rains: Three Ambedkar devotees injured after pandal collapses

Three Babasaheb Ambedkar followers — who had gathered at Dadar to pay tribute to him on his death anniversary — were injured after a pandal collapsed at Shivaji Park on Tuesday night. They have been sent to Sion Hospital.

To pay tribute to Ambedkar, people from across the state gather at Chaityabhoomi on December 6 and camp at Shivaji Park two days in advance. However, rains destroyed some of the pandals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) swung into action on Monday night, arranging for temporary accommodations at 70 schools in the area, free transport services from Dadar station and medical facilities, said officials.

However, a few followers were camping at pandals, said officials.

“We alerted the National Disaster Response Force, asking them to deploy teams at Dadar chowpatty. The fire brigade, Navy and Coast Guard have also been alerted. A team comprising 45 NDRF personnel was deployed at Chairtyabhoomi and Dadar chowpatty on Monday,” said an official from the BMC’s disaster management department. Nine temporary medical centers were also set up. Several who arrived on Tuesday said they waited at the station for hours, but the rain did not subside.

Many said they did not know it was raining in Mumbai till they arrived.

“We waited four hours for the rain to stop. We only hope the weather does not affect our stay,” said Yashwant Ukey and Rajesh Mishra, who travelled here from Gondiya taluka with 200 others.

Even as several devotees said they hoped for better weather conditions on Wednesday, many decided to return home, dejected and angry. “All the clothes we packed are wet. This is the first time we are returning before the ceremony,” said Saheb Pratap Jadhav, a member of a group from Nanded.