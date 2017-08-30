Mumbai rains: When strangers to social media, all came forward to help

#RainHosts helped Mumbaiites find hot food, dry clothes and shelter for the night as people opened up their homes to strangers stranded in Tuesday’s deluge. Here are accounts from Mumbaiites who would have spent all night on the flooded streets or railway stations if not for other Mumbaiites who tweeted and posted all day, to say, ‘Come over. We’re here to help’.

As one host, Samuel Fernando from Khar, put it: “I’m proud that we have people who help and trust strangers but it’s almost like the authorities are testing us all the time about how strong our spirit is. Are they ever going to take responsibility?”

Here then are tales from some hosts and guests...

‘She helped me with clothes, food and a place to live’

Producer Akshata Jaiswal, 29, was shooting at Bandra’s Mehboob Studios when she realised at 2pm that staying any longer could land her in trouble. Going back to her house in Andheri wasn’t an option so she starting making her way out of the studio in waters knee-deep. “In the moment when you’re stuck, you don’t remember all your friends who stay close by,” says Agrawal. As she walked, there was a man who offered his umbrella, a rickshaw driver who dropped her till the water levels were fine and eventually ended up posting on Facebook asking for shelter. “People shared my post and a friend put me in touch with someone she knew,” she adds. Turns out, it was someone Agrawal had worked with earlier. “In my previous office, I never ended up talking to her but I think over one night, we’ve become the best of friends. She helped me with clothes, food and a place to crash at night. I got home only the next morning,” says Agrawal. Janice Goveas, 28, an executive producer who hosted Agrawal says, “We were ready to host many more, we stood on the balcony and called out to people also, that’s all I could think of doing to help people. Later in the day, we also got down and distributed biscuits I had stocked up on,” she says.

From phone to Maggi, he did all he could

Samuel Fernando, a 28-year-old musician lives in a 1BHK in Khar (West) but that didn’t stop him from hosting five other people. “I didn’t go anywhere but could see a lot of people stuck on the roads and helpless,” says Fernando. There was a mother-son duo who could barely hold all of it together. “The water was reaching the child’s neck, then there was a bag and umbrellas. I asked them to come over and they looked so relieved. I made them some Maggi, tea and offered the boy some juice. He was so hungry, he polished it all off,” adds Samuel. Then there was an old man who was going to see his eye doctor but couldn’t go back home. “I saw him wait under a tree and contacted his family since he didn’t have a phone. I’m proud that we have people who help and trust strangers but is it like the authorities are testing us all the time about how high our spirits are? Are they ever going to take responsibility?

Social media to the rescue

Had it not been for social media, banking profession Shahmaaz Shaikh. 33, would have been on the streets all night. “I can’t even begin to think about how much WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter helped me. While Twitter was constantly giving me updates on transport, friends and family were checking with me on WhatsApp and Facebook helped me get a home for the night,” says Shaikh. He was put in touch with Gaurav Patel, a 45-year-old businessman who had offered his home. “A mutual friend told me about Shaikh and I immediately called him over. He was just five minutes away, he entered completely drenched and hungry with no food for over seven hours. Our family ate with him, and he had never eaten Gujarati food and ended up loving it,” says Patel. “I think dal-khichdi is my most favourite comfort food now,” laughs Shaikh. “I cant help but feel that the situation on Tuesday could have been a lot worse had it not been for social media,” he adds.