Mumbai woman disappears as husband watches across flooded road, body found 2 days later

For Vishal Bansode, Tuesday was one of the most horrifying days of his life. He saw his wife disappear, even as he stood across the road waiting to pick her up.

Deepali Bansode Jadhav, 29, who worked at a billing counter at one of the retail outlets at Korum Mall, asked Vishal to pick her up . The couple lived near Siddheshwar Lake, merely across the road from Korum Mall.

As the road was flooded, Vishal called Deepali, who was waiting on the road.

“Vishal asked Deepali to try to come on the other side. As the two were talking, a truck carrying a Ganpati idol was passing on the road. Within minutes, Deepali disappeared,” said Rupali, Deepali’s sister.

No one saw Deepali fall or shout for help. “We fear she fell into a nullah adjoining the mall. We tried searching her in all nullahs and the creek. The CCTV footage shows her reaching the gate of the mall.”

Santosh Kadam, regional disaster management officer from TMC, said, “We have found a woman’s body near Vitawa creek. The family has confirmed it is Deepali. We have asked the family to identify the body. Meanwhile, 14-year-old Gauri Jaiswal who fell in the nullah near Korum is still missing.”

Three feared trapped in wall collapse in Kalyan

Three people were injured as a wall collapsed at Chakki Naka in Kalyan (East). The trio -- Shivaji Koli, 55, Aadhar Wagh,50, and Roshan Wagh ,19 -- suffered leg injuries.