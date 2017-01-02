Mumbai realtor Abis Rizvi killed in Istanbul attack

The CEO of Rizvi Builders, Abis Rizvi, 49, was among the two Indians killed when a gunman, reportedly dressed up as Santa Claus, opened fire in a nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday, slaying at least 39 people. Rizvi was vacationing in Turkey and was` at the nightclub with friends. The son of former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Dr Akhtar Hasan Rizvi, he is survived by his wife and son.

Confirming the deaths, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, “I have bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

According to Abis’ family members, they were informed about the tragedy on Sunday evening, following which Akhtar Rizvi left for Istanbul. Abis was known for his varied business interests and was a keen sports enthusiast. Apart from joining his father’s construction business, Rizvi Builders, he was a film producer, heading Rizvi Softwares and secretary of the Rizvi Education Society.

He had just finished a construction project in Malad, Rizvi Oaks.

Abis was the secretary of the Rizvi Sports Club, and spearheaded the sports activities of Rizvi school and college, the most dominating team in cricket. They have also been successful in football and hockey in inter-school and inter-college competitions.

He took a personal interest in the Rizvi school team, which retained the coveted Harris Shield title on Saturday. Before leaving for Istanbul, he had promised the team of holding a celebratory function if they won, informed a member of the school team’s coaching staff.

As many as 39 people were killed, and dozens wounded earlier on Sunday, when a gunman stormed a popular Istanbul nightclub and sprayed bullets at revellers celebrating the New Year.

There were reportedly as many as 700 people dancing to celebrate the New Year, which chimed in just over an hour before the attack.

