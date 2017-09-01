Mumbai records highest August rainfall since 2010

Even as the city received negligible rainfall on Thursday, it recorded its highest rain in the month of August since 2010.

Rainfall recorded during the month was 950.3mm as against average rainfall of 529.7mm. In August 2010, Mumbai had recorded 1036.5mm, which is the highest for the month in a decade.

Till August 31, the suburbs recorded 23% excess rain for the first three months of the four-month monsoon season. From June 12 to August 31, Santacruz recorded 2343.1mm as against a normal of 1905.8. However, south Mumbai recorded 2% deficient rainfall till August 31 with 1733.4mm recorded against a normal of 1760.3mm rain.

Mumbai recorded 331.4mm rain between Tuesday 8.30am and Wednesday 8.30am, which brought the city to a standstill with water logging and traffic snarls at different parts of the city. Heavy rains led to the death of 19 people and thousands injured. However, a sharp decline in rainfall was seen from Wednesday morning onwards as only 9.2mm was recorded between 8.30am Wednesday and 8.30am Thursday.

Officials from the weather bureau said that Maharashtra could expect very light showers till next Thursday. “The low pressure area (weather system) that was responsible for the heavy downpour on Tuesday moved westwards into the Arabian Sea and its impact has died down. The monsoon current is currently giving rains at the Himalayan foothills. Thus, monsoon conditions over the state have weakened and only light rain is expected,” said Shubhangi Bhute, director, Regional Meteorological Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department predicted a few spells of light rain for Mumbai on Friday.

Meanwhile, a drop in rainfall led to a rise in day temperatures both in the city and suburbs. While Santacruz recorded 31.3 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degree Celsius above normal and 31 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba, which was 1.3 degree Celsius above normal. The night temperature was close to the normal mark at Colaba and 1.2 degree Celsius above normal at Santacruz, which recorded 25.8 degrees Celsius.

For the three months of monsoon so far, Maharashtra recorded 2% deficient rainfall with 807.4mm rain recorded till August 31 against a normal of 827.3mm rain. While the Konkan coast recorded 4% excess rain, 15% excess rain was recorded at central Maharashtra. However, both Marathwada and Vidarbha recorded 4% and 24% deficient rainfall.

Thane (31%), Palghar (28%), Raigad (13%), Nasik (46%) and Pune (55%), all recorded excess rain till August 31.