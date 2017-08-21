Mumbai records second highest 24-hour August rain since 2011

The Mumbai suburbs got 119.8mm rain between 8.30am on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday, making it the second highest 24-hour August rain the past six years.

The Colaba weather bureau in south Mumbai recorded 83mm during this period.

The highest 24-hour August rain was recorded last year at 141.7mm (August 6). On August 29, 2011, the city recorded the highest 24-hour monthly rain in a decade at 232.6mm.

Under the weather department’s classification, 15.6mm to 64.4mm of rain is considered ‘moderate’, 64.5mm to 115.5mm is ‘heavy’, 115.6mm to 204.4mm is ‘very heavy’ and more than 204.5mm is ‘extreme’.

Heavy rain over the weekend reduced the rain deficit in the city and suburbs.

Santacruz has recorded 1702.1mm rain from June 1 to 8.30am Monday, which is 41mm below normal. Colaba is 346mm short of the normal, as it has received 1272.6mm of rain so far.

The weather bureau predicted heavy to very heavy rain between Monday and Tuesday. “The low-pressure (weather system) area has moved from the east coast to the central peninsula. It is currently over west Vidarbha. This is pulling in a lot of moisture through westerly winds from the Arabian Sea,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “From Tuesday, the weather system is expected to move further into the Arabian Sea, reducing rainfall over the Konkan coast, including Mumbai.”

He said the entire state received around 200mm rainfall in areas in drought-hit Marathwada such as Latur, Nanded and Parbhani. Vidarbha and central Maharastra also recorded heavy rain over the weekend.

Meanwhile, both day and night temperatures were below normal, with a drop of more than 4 degrees during the dat and 2 degrees in night temperatures.