Mumbai: Republic Day parade back to Shivaji Park this year

The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to move the city’s Republic Day parade back to its traditional venue of Shivaji Park. The previous Congress-NCP government had changed the parade’s venue to Marine Drive in 2014, wanting to make it a celebration on the lines of the one at Delhi’s Rajpath.

The cabinet’s decision to shift the parade again came after the Mumbai police’s security report came back negative.

In 2014, Congress-NCP government shifted the parade to Marine Drive and held a grand celebration that saw more than four lakh citizens participating. In the two following years, the BMC denied permission to hold parade as the arterial road was under renovation.

When the state government’s protocol department sought the police’s opinion for the parade this year, the Mumbai police said security was a main concern.

“The police said it was difficult to maintain law and order during the celebration at Marine drive. Secondly, the stretch is open from one side and has residential buildings on the other. There has always been the risk of a sea-bound terror attack and hence the police opposed the event. The police also stated difficulties controlling traffic during the event and rehearsals,” said an official from the protocol department.

When the department asked cabinet to fix a venue following the police report, it decided to go back to the traditional venue of Shivaji Park.

