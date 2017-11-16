Mumbai road commute to get smoother, work on widening JVLR extension to begin in January

By next year, a new and widened road will facilitate smooth traffic flow between Swami Vivekanand Road and Lokhandwala Complex. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has been demolishing illegal structures on the Jogeshwai-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) extension opposite Infiniti Mall in phases, said the road work on JVLR extension is to start in January.

The K-West ward office razed four of 10 big commercial structures, including a showroom and a bar, on a part of this road on Wednesday. According to BMC officials, the demolition work has been on since 4 months and was delayed due to hurdles created by plot owners.

About 60 of the total 550 commercial and residential structures from New Link road to SV road have been demolished so far, said assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Gaikwad.

However, owners of commercial structures and a local corporator are unhappy with the ongoing demolition work. 3 of the owners have gone to court resulting in stay orders, said an official.

"I received a notice regarding demolition of my entire property in August. They should be widening road on both sides equally but structures on only this side are being razed," said an owner of a 27 year-old eatery on JVLR-Ext.

Corporator Rajul Patel said, "A 30 foot wide space along the road has been reserved for project affected people and amenities. Right now, the priority should be joining of JVLR-Ext to SV road instead of razing decades old commercial structures which will need to be rehabilitated."

The BMC's plan includes joining the gap between JVLR-Ext and SV road with a 1.8 km long road. "We have to demolish the encroaching structures first in order to widen road. Rehabilitation of affected people is being planned. All road work under the project will start in January after demolition is complete," added Gaikwad.