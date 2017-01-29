 Mumbai: Rotting bodies of daughter, mom found in Bhayander flat | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai: Rotting bodies of daughter, mom found in Bhayander flat

mumbai Updated: Jan 29, 2017 01:19 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

The rotting bodies of a mother and her daughter were found in a Bhayander flat on Saturday afternoon, after a stench prompted neighbours to call the police.

The woman’s body was found on the bed, while her daughter’s, wrapped in a sheet inside the bed cabinet. The nature of injuries and cause of death were unclear at the time of going to press, but police said the bodies were at least four days old. “We found Dipika Karthik Sanghvi,29, and her 8-year-old daughter Hetal in Sonam Saraswat building on Saturday. We have registered a case of murder and sent the bodies for a post mortem,” said senior police inspector Srikant Padule.

Sources close to the probe said Dipika was a divorcee and worked in a call centre. The police said they plan to bring in her ex-husband for questioning.

