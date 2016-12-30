 Mumbai: Rumours of ban on Rs2,000 notes a day before deadline ends | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
Mumbai: Rumours of ban on Rs2,000 notes a day before deadline ends

mumbai Updated: Dec 30, 2016 00:53 IST
Akash Sakaria
Akash Sakaria
Hindustan Times
(Photo for representation)

A day before the deadline to submit banned banknotes of Rs500 and Rs1,000, a rumour on popular messaging apps sent people in some areas of Mumbai into a tizzy. The message: the government may ban the new 2,000 -rupee notes too.

“People came to our counters wanting to deposit the new notes. They said they read a news report about new notes being banned after the December 30 deadline,” said a Borivli bank official adding some deposited all the Rs2,000 notes they had withdrawn till date. Neeraj Shah, a trader and Kandivli resident said he was scared and informed his in-laws. “Now, we cannot afford to skip a single rumour.”

Meanwhile, people who went to banks with pen marks scribbled on new notes were turned away.

