Mumbai’s Bandra residents can give suggestions for Mount Mary fair from today

Residents of Bandra can soon give their suggestions and objections on rules regulating the Mount Mary fair 2017 to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The civic body has drafted a policy for the fair, which is held in the second week of September every year, at the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra. The BMC will publish the policy on its website on Friday and invite suggestions from citizens, said assistant commissioner of H West ward Sharad Ughade.

Minimising noise pollution, traffic jams and unauthorised hawkers, who clog Bandra’s streets during the week-long Bandra fair, is on the BMC’s priority list, an official involved in drafting the policy said.

This year’s Bandra fair is set to see 430 stalls, of which 170 will be publicly auctioned by the BMC. In a bid to regulate unauthorised hawkers, the H west ward will keep the areas around Mount Mary Basilica and the Bandra railway station free of hawkers and stalls, the policy reads. The civic body will depute eight encroachment removal vehicles, working in two shifts between 8am and 11pm. The policy details other regulatory terms for the fair, including the fair timings, fire safety standards for all stalls and eateries, regulating pedestrian and vehicular traffic, and routes for BEST buses.

The BMC held a meeting with the police, fire brigade officials and traffic police last week, to finalise the fair policy. An official from the ward said, “We will put up the policy on the website (www.mcgm.gov.in) for suggestions and objections on Friday, and can revise it within the following week, if citizens send substantial suggestions. A meeting is scheduled with members of Mount Mary Basilica next week, in case there are more inputs.”

The civic officials began regulating the number of stalls and hawkers setting up shops in the fair’s periphery after citizens raised concerns on safety norms. Lillian Pais, a resident of Bandra, filed several writ petitions year after year, urging the court to direct the BMC to adopt safer practices at the fair.

She told HT, “BMC publishes the same policy every year and does not take our suggestions into consideration. Even though the number of stalls are now regulated within the premises of the fair, several stalls are set up within private properties, such as housing societies, and no one regulates that. Besides, there are two fire hydrants around the church — the one closest to the church is hidden by a beat chowkey, which the police put up during the fair, and the other hydrant is inside a stall every year as the layout is always the same.”