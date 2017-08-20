Mumbai’s BJP, Shiv Sena leaders fight over dustbins, file complaints against each other

A tussle between two corporators over dustbins kept at a garden in Borivli turned ugly around 5.30 pm on Friday.

Shiv Sena corporator Sandhya Doshi asked police to file a case of molestation against a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party worker.

He, in turn, asked the cops to file a case of criminal intimidation against her.

Doshi, the corporator of ward 18, told police that an officer from the solid waste management department called her to Kranti Garden at Gorai sector 1 as 50 of 450 bins to be distributed among residents after the civic polls were still at the garden’s gym.

Doshi said she and her husband arrived at the spot within 10 minutes.

She alleged that BJP corporator Anjali Khedekar’s party workers had broken the gym’s lock and had instructed the ward officer to get a new one.

“While I was talking to the ward officer, BJP member Aditya Pandey started filming me on his mobile phone. I asked him to stop,” read Doshi’s complaint.

She told police that Khedekar instructed her men to hit her for “talking too much.”

She added Pandey and a man identified as Hanumant Mokhle grabbed her hands and tried to tear off her clothes.“While Pandey was trying to pick up a metal bin to hit us with, I dialled 100 so the police would help us,” said Doshi.

Pandey told police that Doshi had aimed a revolver at him during the scuffle. Police registered a case of criminal intimidation against Doshi and others under sections of Indian Penal Code and sections of Indian Arms Act.

No arrests have been made yet, said police.