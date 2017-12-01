Mumbai’s central line services affected after train runs over animal; third disruption this week

The Central Railway’s (CR) main line services were disrupted during the morning peak hour on Friday after the Indrayani Express ran over an animal on the tracks and it got entangled in the engine, near Vangani station. Local train services between Badlapur and Karjat ( in the Kalyan-Khopoli section) were affected and resumed only after 9.11 am. Trains are operating with a 20-minute delay now.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, CR, said: “A cattle got run over and entangled with the engine guard. Suburban train traffic between Badlapur and Karjat was restored at 9.11 am after removing the carcass. Mail Express trains were diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat.”

This is the third disruption on the central line this week. On Tuesday, services on both the main and harbour lines were disrupted during morning peak hour because of a rail fracture and a rail roko by agitated commuters. Just a day earlier, on Monday afternoon, main line services were hit following a technical snag in the signalling system at Thakurli, which affected all six lines there.