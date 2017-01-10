Mumbai’s day temperatures dip, pollution levels decline

While a drop in maximum temperatures led to the city getting cooler during the day on Monday, an increase in wind speed helped reduce pollution levels.

Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) was 140, falling under the ‘moderate’ category as compared to ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ levels recorded through most of last week. The System for Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) predicted similar AQI levels of 141 for Tuesday.

Six of 10 locations recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI on Monday while Bandra-Kurla Complex had the most polluted air with an AQI of 210 (poor). Bhandup, Worli and Colaba, recorded ‘good’ air quality and had the cleanest air in the city.

Day temperatures fell to 2 degrees Celsius below normal. The Santacruz weather station, representative of the suburbs, recorded 28.8 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degree Celsius below normal, while 28.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Colaba, which was 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal. The city’s day temperature has been above 30 degrees Celsius throughout last week. Minimum temperatures, however, were closer to the normal mark.

Moisture levels were high both at the suburbs and south Mumbai as Santacruz and Colaba recorded 62% and 73% humidity respectively.

Officials from the weather bureau attributed the drop in day temperatures to the wind pattern and relatively cleaner air, owing to an increase in moisture. “Cool winds from the northern parts of the country are prevailing during the day, bringing temperatures down,” said VK Rajeev, director, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD). “Air quality is improving as moisture levels are high and the phenomenon is not letting pollutants getting trapped closer to the surface. Also, the sea breeze has been setting in at the right time.”

A clear sky and similar temperatures as Monday have been predicted for Tuesday.

