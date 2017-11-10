Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda open art gallery to reopen on November 19

In a bid to promote pedestrian-only street and artists, the civic body along with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will reintroduce Kala Ghoda open art gallery every Sunday from November 19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has invited application from artists. The gallery will remain open from 11 am to 9pm only on Sundays.

The BMC is trying to revive the initiative, which was the brainchild of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. The art gallery was inaugurated on October 23, 2016, and was shut within a month owing to low response.

The 250-metre stretch on Kaikashru Dubash Marg at Kala Ghoda is provided as the site for this weekly event and it will accommodate 15 to 21 stalls. The area will be cordoned off for vehicles from Saturday afternoon to Sunday night. Through this initiative, the MTDC and the BMC intend to make use of these open spaces as a platform for public participation which will also include music and dance performances depicting folk, traditional and classical art forms. Other art forms like Warli paintings, heritage and art walk, robotic works, will be on display at teh festival, which will also see activities like puppet making and puppet shows that spread awareness on social issues.

Artists will be allowed to rent 15X15 ft boxes at nominal fee. To boost tourism, MTDC will also begin Mumbai Darshan Bus that will take a tour of the Kala Ghoda Art gallery.