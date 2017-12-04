Mumbai’s last prominent union falls apart; senior Mazdoor Union leaders to form separate outfit

Senior leaders of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Mazdoor Union (MMU), who announced their separation from the unit on Saturday, are now set to form a separate outfit on December 8.

The MMU was the city’s last prominent union.

The decision came after the leaders alleged they were kept away from important affairs of the union after the death of veteran union leader Sharad Rao last year.

Founded in 1953 by veteran leaders Placid D’mello and George Fernandes, the union has 43,000 employees from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

However, 64 years later, the union which brought the city to a standstill, and fought for wage hikes of employees, is witnessing a fallout amongst its members.

After Rao’s death, the major rift was caused due to the nomination of five union members to the post of president and four other positions on the committee, without an election.

“I recently completed 30 years in the union. We had demanded that the top five members should be appointed through an election. But we were sidelined and our suggestions were never considered,” said Ramakant Bane, a former MMU member.

Senior leaders close to Rao have claimed that they have the support of more than 15,000 employees.