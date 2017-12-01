Mumbai’s Malabar Hill to have a viewing gallery soon

You will be able to get a breathtaking view of Marine Drive from top of Malabar Hill soon, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to construct a multi-level gallery.

The 2,000 sq ft gallery, to be built by the BMC’s hydraulics department, will be able to accommodate around 250 people, who will be allowed till the second floor of the three-storeyed structure. The floors will have an iron railing for safety.

The construction of the gallery is expected to be completed before the next monsoon. Officials claim the gallery will be the first of its kind in the city, and will have a cafeteria for visitors as well.

The viewing gallery is expected to cost the BMC Rs 8 crore.

The hydraulics department has two plots on Malabar Hill. The department is planning to construct a water control room, which used to be there but had been shifted, on the rest of the area, after the gallery is complete.