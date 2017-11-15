Mumbai’s Marine Drive all set to get a facelift

Marine Drive, a popular tourist spot in the city, is all set to get a facelift.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Ajoy Mehta approved a nine-point plan for the makeover and even assigned work to civic officials. Some of the prominent projects include removal and resurfacing of defunct pipeline and restoration of a defunct fountain near Princess Street flyover.

Taking note of citizens’ complaints that central divider was being used to cross the road, civic chief also ordered installation of spikes along the divider. Other works include submission of beautification plan for Tambe chowk and repair plan for Parsi gate within 15 days.

The restoration is a collective effort of the BMC, residents, architect Ratan Batliboi and local BJP corporator Harshita Narvekar.

Last year, members of the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Welfare Trust (NPCCWT) had met civic officials to discuss the plans.

The three-member committee of municipal and police commissioner and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee chairman, appointed by the high court, too, approved the plans.

Civic officials are still looking at citizens’ suggestions, including creating a viewing gallery near the NCPA theatre. Officials said they are also careful not to hinder the view of the sea from the promenade.

The BMC also plans to repair a toilet opposite the Air India building in Nariman Point and look at ways to ensure smooth traffic movement, said officials.