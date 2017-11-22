Mumbai’s Sassoon Dock will soon be a tourist spot, with AC market, amphitheatre, museum

Walk into an air-conditioned market to buy fish, relax at an amphitheatre and gorge on local delicacies in a sea-facing restaurant – the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has planned all this and more as part of the revamp of Sassoon Dockyard, one of the oldest waterfronts, into a modern fishing village.

The trust plans to streamline fishing activities. As a start to the project, the authority opened an art exhibition in the area in November.

The plan is to introduce fish tourism – construct an AC market, a museum with a library and visual centre, a food court, an amphitheatre and multi-cuisine restaurants with parking facilities. Officials say the aim is to boost the income of locals by allowing them to conduct excursions and cook special dishes for tourists.

After several deliberations with fishermen, local citizens and artists, the authority made a draft plan to develop a tourism spot around the 6,000sqm space of old Sassoon docks.

Phase 1 of the plan, work on which is likely to start by March 2018, includes streamlining traffic, removing encroachments, creating a new shed for local fisherwomen of Banjara community to carry out fish cleaning, and a cleanliness routine for the area, which includes segregating wet and dry waste.

Sanjay Bhatia, chairman, MbPT, said, “This is the first fish harbour development under the central government’s Sagarmala project. The revamp and modernization will give a boost to tourism.”

Bhatia said while initial phases of the project are on track, they are waiting for policy approval from the central government to kick-off the tourism phase. “Once the approval is in, we can expect the project to be completed in two years.”

MbPT officials said that as of today, the dock area is unorganised, with activities undertaken in a haphazard manner. “There are about 2,000 workers who come here for work in the morning. They peel the fish on the roads. The garbage is not segregated well. The area is frequented by tourists, but it is dirty and smelly.”

Besides the design, the financial or the marketing model is yet to be finalised, officials said.