Mumbai’s Sion-Panvel highway sees massive traffic snarls

mumbai Updated: Aug 31, 2017 13:54 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
 The Sion-Panvel highway saw heavy traffic congestions near Vashi toll naka on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of office-goers who were traveling to Mumbai from Navi Mumbai were stuck in the traffic jam for a long time.

The snarls covered a huge stretch of the highway starting from the toll naka to Vashi village which is around two kilometers away.

The traffic department had to deploy extra manpower for managing the situation.

“The road has developed some new potholes near Vashi village. The vehicles get stuck while passing that stretch,” said a police officer from Vashi traffic unit.

